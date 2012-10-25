In a move that has raised the ire of the Houston art community, a local gallery is staging a show of works by a 22-year-old fugitive who is charged with spray-painting a Pablo Picasso painting over the summer.

The Cueto James Art Gallery is expecting a full house at Friday's opening of 12 works by Uriel Landeros, who has been on the lam after being charged with felony graffiti and felony criminal mischief for allegedly defacing "Woman in a Red Armchair" at Houston's Menil Collection in June.

Gallery owner James Perez expects 200-300 people to stream through his 3,000-square-foot gallery Friday night.

Perez contends that the spray-painting itself is art, which has especially angered people in the Houston arts community.