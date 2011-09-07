John Galliano is guilty -- but he's not going to jail.

On Thursday, a Parisian court rendered its verdict against the designer related to a shocking February 2011 incident, in which Galliano was videotaped in a shocking, anti-Semitic rant against bar patrons.

Although found guilty of "public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or ethnicity," Galliano will not serve any jail time, and was issued two "suspended" fines totaling 6000 Euros, meaning he must only pay up if he violates court orders. As Elle UK reports, the court did order he pay one fine immediately: a symbolic euro to the two plaintiffs in the case as an "expression of regret."

In the infamous video of the February incident, a visibly drunk Galliano tells the bar patrons they "would have been gassed" as he expresses his respect for Adolf Hitler.

Galliano was not present at Thursday's sentencing. Earlier this year, he said he apologized "unreservedly" for his offensive behavior, and cited a serious problem with drugs and alcohol.

"I have all my life fought against prejudice, having been subjected to it myself," he said. "I apologize for all the sadness this affair has caused."

Once a beloved, favorite designer of Hollywood stars, Galliano was fired by Dior after the incident. "I condemn most firmly the statements made by John Galliano which are a total contradiction with the essential values that have always been defended by the House of Christian Dior," its CEO Sidney Toledano said earlier this year.

