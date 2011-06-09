Just in time for Father's Day, "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage has some happy news to share: He's expecting a baby with wife Erica Schmidt, his rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

This will be the first child for the couple, who eloped in Las Vegas in 2005. Aside from his role on "Game of Thrones," Dinklage, 41, is best-known for his work in the movies "The Station Agent" and "Death at a Funeral," as well as his portrayal of Marlowe Sawyer on FX's "Nip/Tuck."

Schmidt, a theater actress and director, is a Vassar College alumna.

