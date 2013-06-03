If you haven't watched Sunday night's shocking episode of Game of Thrones yet, don't check Twitter and Facebook. Avoid all watercooler chitchat. And stop reading this article.

Spoiler alert: Three main characters meet with violent deaths, as King of the North Robb Stark (Richard Madden), his pregnant bride Talisa (Oona Chaplin) and matriarch Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) are all killed over the course of a particularly bloody episode of a show known for being particularly bloody.

Fairley, in a live online chat with HBO.com, talked about filming "Red Wedding" (as the episode is called by fans of the George R.R. Martin books that inspired the HBO show) and saying good-bye to the cast and crew. "After the week of filming that whole sequence, when we wrapped on set and said Goodbye to the crew it was very emotional, but I think all of [us] felt this huge achievement and relief in a way almost," she wrote in response to a question about filming "that scene." "From my point of view and Richard's there was incredible sadness because it was a combination of 3 years of work."

That scene, of course, refers to her character being forced to watch as her son is executed. After the week spent filming the emotionally-draining sequence, Fairley says she got a haircut, went out to dinner with Chaplin and showrunner David Benioff, "had one drink and completely crashed because I was so exhausted!"

Madden, for his part, was also incredibly sad about his exit from the show. After he finished shooting his demise, he went straight to the airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland to catch a flight to London. "“I cried the whole way,” he admitted to AccessHollywood.com, at the end of a conference call with reporters. “I was the crazy boy on the plane crying at about midnight, landing in London.”

