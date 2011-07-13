LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Emmy voters have a chance to flaunt their risk-taking side with the upcoming nominations.

Among the candidates for an Emmy bid is HBO's fantasy adventure "Game of Thrones," which faces a TV academy history of resisting genre programs.

Another would-be nominee is Telemundo's series "La Reina del Sur," or "Queen of the South," which is vying to get the first-ever best drama series bid for a Spanish-language program.

Nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards are to be announced early Thursday at the TV academy's Los Angeles headquarters by Melissa McCarthy of "Mike & Molly" and Joshua Jackson of "Fringe."

Among last year's winners hoping for another shot at an Emmy: the ABC comedy "Modern Family" and AMC drama "Mad Men."

The Emmys will air Sept. 18 on Fox.