`Game of Thrones' vies for Emmy nomination
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Emmy voters have a chance to flaunt their risk-taking side with the upcoming nominations.
Among the candidates for an Emmy bid is HBO's fantasy adventure "Game of Thrones," which faces a TV academy history of resisting genre programs.
Another would-be nominee is Telemundo's series "La Reina del Sur," or "Queen of the South," which is vying to get the first-ever best drama series bid for a Spanish-language program.
Nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards are to be announced early Thursday at the TV academy's Los Angeles headquarters by Melissa McCarthy of "Mike & Molly" and Joshua Jackson of "Fringe."
Among last year's winners hoping for another shot at an Emmy: the ABC comedy "Modern Family" and AMC drama "Mad Men."
The Emmys will air Sept. 18 on Fox.
