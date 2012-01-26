LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollywood's Snow White rivalry is heating up.

Movie studio Relativity Media said Thursday that it is pushing back the release of its fairy tale "Mirror Mirror" by two weeks to March 30.

While that moves it within a week of the potentially lucrative Easter weekend, it also cuts the time between it and Universal Picture's movie, "Snow White and the Huntsman," to nine weeks from 11.

Relativity insists its version of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale is a family comedy while "Huntsman" is a grittier action flick, so the thinking is the audiences won't overlap. Most movies make the majority of their ticket sales in the first few weeks.

Still, that's a pretty quick turnaround for people who might want to see both movies.