Garcelle Beauvais: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Garcelle Beauvais, 45, (Franklin & Bash airs on TNT Tuesdays at 10 P.M.) shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.
1. I've had a crush on Brad Pitt for more than 15 years.
2. My favorite TV show is Dancing With the Stars.
3. I like Spam (the junk food).
4. I don't have a middle name.
5. My best homemade dish is lasagna.
6. I learned how to swim last year.
7. I have a love-hate relationship with Twitter.
8. My best friend is called Ri Ri (but it's not Rihanna!).
9. My favorite performer is Maxwell.
10. I once crashed the Oscars red carpet!
11. I hate ironing.
12. Jamaica is my top vacation spot.
13. I drive a Land Rover.
14. Chelsea Handler cracks me up.
15. I'm spiritual, not religious.
16. My pet peeve: people who drive with animals on their lap.
17. I'm afraid of snakes.
18. I have two tattoos: a rose on my ankle, and the other in a private place!
19. I love eating hot dogs at baseball games.
20. Growing up, I danced jazz and tap.
21. I moved to NYC at age 17 to model.
PHOTOS: Celeb-loved NYC hangouts
22. I hate road trips. That's why they have airplanes!
23. I have a weakness for shoes.
24. My first kiss was at 10.
25. I love, love, love being a girl.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Garcelle Beauvais: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me