Garcelle Beauvais, 45, (Franklin & Bash airs on TNT Tuesdays at 10 P.M.) shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. I've had a crush on Brad Pitt for more than 15 years.

2. My favorite TV show is Dancing With the Stars.

3. I like Spam (the junk food).

4. I don't have a middle name.

5. My best homemade dish is lasagna.

6. I learned how to swim last year.

7. I have a love-hate relationship with Twitter.

8. My best friend is called Ri Ri (but it's not Rihanna!).

9. My favorite performer is Maxwell.

PHOTOS: Celebs in concert

10. I once crashed the Oscars red carpet!

11. I hate ironing.

12. Jamaica is my top vacation spot.

13. I drive a Land Rover.

14. Chelsea Handler cracks me up.

15. I'm spiritual, not religious.

16. My pet peeve: people who drive with animals on their lap.

PHOTOS: Stars and their pets

17. I'm afraid of snakes.

18. I have two tattoos: a rose on my ankle, and the other in a private place!

19. I love eating hot dogs at baseball games.

20. Growing up, I danced jazz and tap.

21. I moved to NYC at age 17 to model.

PHOTOS: Celeb-loved NYC hangouts

22. I hate road trips. That's why they have airplanes!

23. I have a weakness for shoes.

24. My first kiss was at 10.

25. I love, love, love being a girl.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Garcelle Beauvais: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me