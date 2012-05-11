LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mort Lindsey, a composer and jazz pianist who was a music director for Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland, has died. He was 89.

His son, Trevor, told the Los Angeles Times ( http://lat.ms/ISIaYq) that Lindsey died on May 4 at his home in Malibu.

Lindsey was music director for Garland at her 1961 concert at Carnegie Hall and her later TV show.

He also worked with Streisand and won a 1969 Emmy for his work on her videotaped concert in New York's Central Park. In a statement, Streisand says working with Lindsey was a dream come true.

Lindsey also was music director for "The Merv Griffin Show" for more than two decades.