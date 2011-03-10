Almost a year after Gary Coleman's death, his ex-wife Shannon Price is fighting to get control over his ashes and his estate.

Coleman's ashes have been in the custody of a third-party lawyer named Robert Jeffs who controls his estate. Price has been trying to prove her status as Coleman's common-law wife, since the two had rekindled their romance before his death and were even living together.

Price hopes to fulfill Coleman's wishes by taking his ashes out on the open road.

Shiela Erickson, Price's rep, says: "Shannon wants to do a road trip and honor Gary's wishes to spread some of his ashes on the Golden Spikes, and she wants to put some in a necklace around her neck, so she always has Gary with her."

The next hearing will be on April 19 and will determine who gets to take Coleman's ashes home.

