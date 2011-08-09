Gavin DeGraw is on the mend, but he's not ready to perform again just yet.

Although the singer was discharged Tuesday following Monday morning's vicious attacks in NYC, his rep tells Us Weekly he won't be performing his upcoming Wantagh, NY show on Aug. 12 or his Mansfield, MA show on Aug. 13.

DeGraw also canceled his upcoming Wednesday appearance on "Live With Regis and Kelly."

The 34-year-old "Chariot" singer suffered a concussion, broken nose, black eyes, cuts and bruises. His rep tells Us that police are conducting an investigation of the the incident.

According to the New York Post, the crooner had just wrapped up a night of drinking with pals when he was randomly attacked by a pack of thugs between 3:50 and 4:20 a.m. on 6th Street and 1st Avenue. After his assailants fled, DeGraw stumbled off -- and was then hit by a taxi over a dozen blocks away. Sources told the Post that the attack didn't appear to be a robbery.

DeGraw has been touring this summer with Maroon 5 and Train. He owns a Manhattan apartment and co-owns a bar, the National Underground, with his brother on East Houston Street.