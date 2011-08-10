Get well soon, Gavin DeGraw!

The 34-year-old singer was released from the hospital Tuesday, but he's still recovering from Monday morning's vicious attack in NYC. He canceled his scheduled Wednesday morning appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly and pulled out of his Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 shows, but fellow artists are voicing their support for the crooner to heal quickly.

PHOTOS: Stars who've survived abuse

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine tweeted Monday: "Please send your love to Gavin DeGraw tonight. We love you, buddy. Get well and get back out here!" (DeGraw has been touring this summer with Maroon 5 and Train.)

More well wishes came from One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush. (DeGraw's hit song "I Don't Want to Be" was the show's opening theme for several seasons.) "[This attack] is horrendous," Bush, 29, tweeted Tuesday. "Send love to Gavin!"

VIDEO: Check out Gavin's new single

Nikki Jean, who is replacing DeGraw on tour for the time being, expressed her concerns for the singer as well. "Wishing Gavin DeGraw a swift recovery," she tweeted Tuesday. "Your fans were amazing tonight. All our prayers are with you."

PHOTOS: Other stars rock out at Coachella

The "Chariot" singer thanked fans for their "genuine concern" on Tuesday. What exactly happened when DeGraw was assaulted by a group of thugs in the East Village in the wee hours of Monday morning remains unclear. "Honestly I don't remember much," he tweeted. "I only know I can recover from here."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly