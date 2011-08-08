NEW YORK (AP) -- Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw is recovering after being attacked by a group of men on a city street.

Police say DeGraw suffered a broken nose and a cut to his face after he was beaten up by "unknown male attackers" early Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

A statement sent out by his spokesman Monday night says he was taken to Bellevue Hospital in an ambulance and is still hospitalized under observation. He was treated for a broken nose and cuts on his face, according to People.

The singer had been out drinking with friends in New York's East Village, according to the New York Post, when he was attacked by a group of assailants around 4:30 a.m. on the corner of 6th Street and 1st Avenue. After the attack, he was hit by a cab, according to the report.

The 911 caller who contacted the police for help at the corner of 19th Street and 1st Avenue described an apparently intoxicated man with a bloody shirt, People reported.

DeGraw has been forced to cancel a planned concert Tuesday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

DeGraw has a new album, "Sweeter," due out in September. He's probably best known for his hit song "Chariot."