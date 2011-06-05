Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani got the scare of a lifetime Thursday when their 2 1/2-year-old son, Zuma, fell from a countertop at their home and broke his arm.

"It was probably one of the worst nights of our life," Rossdale, 45, told Us Weekly at Saturday's Simon G. Jewelry "Summer Soiree" party in Las Vegas. "It was a freak accident. He fell."

After a trip to the hospital with his panicked parents, Zuma is recovering well from his accidental injury.

"He's doing good now. Kids, they find a way," says Rossdale, also dad to 5-year-old Kingston. "You feel so much when something happens to [your] kids. It's the worst thing in the world."

