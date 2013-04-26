UPDATED: Gawker has appealed the ruling, and on Monday morning, it got a Florida appeals court to issue an emergency stay of the temporary injunction in regards to a description of the tape. The two sides will soon be at the District Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit in Florida arguing the First Amendment issues at hand.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Editors at the gossip website Gawker say they're not complying with a Florida court order to remove material related to a privacy lawsuit involving former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

After Gawker appealed the ruling, a Florida appeals court issued "an emergency stay of temporary injunction in regards to the description of the tape" on Monday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Hulk Hogan wins restraining order against Gawker

Pinellas County Judge Pamela A.M. Campbell issued the initial order Wednesday. It tells Gawker to remove a video of Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, having sex with the ex-wife of disc jockey Bubba the Love Sponge Clem, as well as a 1,400-word narrative and hundreds of user-submitted comments.

The site took down the video, but the narrative and comments remain.

Gawker's attorney, Gregg Thomas, says the order infringes on the website's First Amendment rights.

Hogan's attorney, Charles J. Harder, told The Associated Press he's filing a motion asking the judge to find Gawker in civil contempt of court and impose sanctions.

RELATED: Kim and Kanye's steamy magazine cover