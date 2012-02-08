NEW YORK (AP) -- Andrej Pejic (AHN'-dray peh-ZHEEK') turns heads wherever he goes — usually men's.

That's because he's the only top-tier fashion model who can walk down the runway as either a man or a woman.

His androgynous beauty has turned him into a trendsetter in an industry that's always seeking to push the envelope.

As Fashion Week gets under way in New York, Pejic is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

He was born in Bosnia, spent much of his childhood in a refugee camp and fled with his family to Australia. He was discovered by a talent scout while working at a McDonald's as a teenager.