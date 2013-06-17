NEW DELHI (AP) — Health officials in Mumbai are investigating reports that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife know the sex of a baby they are having through a surrogate mother.

Sex determination tests are banned in India to stop the practice of aborting female fetuses due to a preference for sons.

Press Trust of India reports Khan was not at home when municipal authorities tried to question him about reports that the woman had such a test.

A non-governmental organization that was not identified filed a complaint alleging that Khan and his wife know they are expecting a boy.

Khan has refused to comment.

He and his childhood sweetheart Gauri have a son and a daughter.