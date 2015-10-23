Break out the blue! Kelly Clarkson revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are expecting a baby boy.

Kelly announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 during an impromptu moment at a concert in August. She, however, kept the gender a secret until now.

"In other news, River's gonna have a little baby brother," she wrote while posting a precious photo of her daughter, 16-month-old daughter River Rose. "#itsaboy We're so excited!"

The Instagram reveal, obviously thought out, was in stark contrast to the baby announcement at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I was not planning on announcing this but I'm totally pregnant," she said at the time. "I didn't want you to think I was on pills or something! Everything is great. I haven't vomited yet, that's a win!"

Kelly has made no secret that she's wanted more children.

"I love it. I love it," she said of motherhood earlier this year. "[River Rose] is pretty awesome and my husband is running from me because I want another one!"

You can run, but you can't hide, Brandon!