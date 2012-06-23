BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The Daytime Emmys showered "General Hospital" with five trophies, including best drama, while giving Regis Philbin a fond farewell as a departing talk-show host.

The "Today" show won as best morning show and "Jeopardy!" was named best game show at the annual ceremony Saturday.

"Live with Regis and Kelly" was saluted as best entertainment talk show and for best talk-show hosts. Philbin ended his long run as co-host last November, with a replacement yet to be named to join Kelly Ripa as the series continues.

The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards was telecast on the HLN channel, moving to cable for the first time after being aired on CBS the past two years. The awards are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

