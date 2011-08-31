Taylor Armstrong has some good news to pass along to her five-year-old daughter, Kennedy, even as they continue to mourn the loss of Kennedy's father, Russell.

President and CEO of VoxBox Inc. and Personixx.com, Gary Kawesch, has agreed to help fund Kennedy's education through Personixx.com.

Personixx.com is a service that provides celebrity voices, such as Taylor's, for voicemail messages. Ten-percent of the proceeds from Taylor's voice messaging downloads will go to Kennedy's schooling.

"Taylor is touched by Gary's selfless and beautiful act of unsolicited generosity," said Taylor's lawyer and manager Robert Thorne. "So refreshing during this most difficult time for Taylor and Kennedy, and the extended family."

Taylor's estranged husband and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star, Russell Armstrong, committed suicide on August 15. He was 47-years-old.

The launch of Personixx.com is set for September and will include an impressive roster of celebrities like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vienna Girardi amongst others, giving users a variety of personalities to choose from.