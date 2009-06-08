GENEVA (AP) -- British singer Pete Doherty was fined by Geneva police for heroin consumption during a flight from London, a police spokesman said Monday.

The 30-year-old rocker was picked up by officers after the British Airways flight landed Friday, and held for two hours, police spokesman Jean-Philippe Brandt said Monday. Doherty then paid the fine and was released.

Brandt said Doherty was tested for heroin consumption, confirming a report in the Swiss tabloid Le Matin. The newspaper reported that Doherty was discovered by an air hostess collapsed in a toilet, with a used syringe nearby. Air staff then contacted the police, it said.

Doherty, lead singer of Babyshambles and former boyfriend of British model Kate Moss, has had well-publicized battles with drug use. He served 29 days in a London prison last year after being caught with crack cocaine, heroin, ketamine and cannabis during a probation period.

British Airways said a passenger on the flight was arrested on arrival, but that the airline was legally barred from disclosing details.

Doherty was on his way to Switzerland to present his debut solo album at a festival in the city of Neuchatel.

Brandt declined to say how much Doherty was fined.