Genocide survivor, new citizen has message of hope
NEW YORK (AP) — A Rwandan genocide survivor who has just become a U.S. citizen has a message of hope for other new Americans.
Immaculee Ilibagiza (ih-MAK'-yoo-lee ee-luh-bag-EE'-zuh) became a naturalized American with 50 other immigrants at a Manhattan ceremony on Wednesday.
She is the author of the best-seller "Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust."
Ilibagiza told fellow immigrants how she survived the 1994 Rwandan genocide that claimed more than a half-million lives. She says her Tutsi father sent her to a Hutu neighbor who hid her and seven other women and girls in a tiny bathroom for three months.
The 43-year-old mother of two says her life now is about forgiving enemies who are emotionally lost.
