Puppy love!

On Oct. 28, George Clooney and Amal Clooney decided to expand their family -- in the form of one adorable pooch. The famous couple was reportedly looking to rescue a four-legged friend for their adopted cocker spaniel, Louie, and did some research on Petfinder.com to find their perfect match.

In the market for a basset hound, the pet search-engine helped connect them with Millie in San Gabriel, California. The pair fell in love with the four-year-old hound, and even brought Louie along for a "meet and greet" with their potential new fur child. After making sure she got along with Louie, Millie officially became a Clooney!

Millie's story is certainly one of rags to riches. The poor pup had been abandoned in early October, and had been homeless and waiting for a forever home ever since. The San Gabriel Valley Shelter wrote on its website: "Millie was found without a home and hoping for food scraps outside of a local restaurant in San Gabriel earlier this month. Today her luck changed for the better when she was adopted by George and Amal Clooney."

The happy new family of four left the shelter with the lucky dog, and the shelter summed it up best on their website: "Congratulations to the Clooney family and thank you for adopting!"