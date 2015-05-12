A deal is a deal! George and Amal Clooney have been settling into married life quite nicely and they've made an agreement to ensure that they never leave each other's sides for too long.

"Our only adjustments are figuring out our schedules," the actor said. "Our deal is that we can't be more than a week apart. So far, that's worked out pretty well. There was nothing tough about it."

That's not to say that George and Amal are a couple of homebodies. They just want to be together, no matter where in the world that is.

"I'll tell you, there are places I would like to be in the world with Amal that we want to go to that we haven't gone," he told news.com.au. "If I could be anywhere now, it would be she and I on a motorcycle in the middle of the French Alps near a town called Barcellonette, which is a Mexican village and it's unbelievable."

The couple also has a soft spot for their U.K. home near London.

"The town has the greatest pub in the world which is something like 200 years old. Amal and I walk from our house over a bridge, through a graveyard and into the pub. It's fine going there but coming back is a little, eh," he jokes.

Are children ever a topic of those conversations?

"Ah," he laughed nodding. "I have actually no idea about that."

So, you're saying there's a chance!