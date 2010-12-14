LOS ANGELES (AP) -- George Clinton wants a federal judge to force the Black Eyed Peas to shut up when it comes to sampling his music.

The funk pioneer sued the Grammy-winning pop group in Los Angeles on Friday, claiming it used his music in remixes of the their song "Shut Up."

The song first appeared on the group's 2003 album "Elephunk," and it released "Shut Up Remix" the same year. Clinton's lawsuit states he recently learned the remix included elements of his 1979 song, "(Not Just) Knee Deep."

The P-Funk mastermind says he never granted permission for the use of his music, and is seeking damages and an injunction to block further sales of the remixes.

A representative for attorney Ken Hertz, who represents the Black Eyed Peas, says he doesn't comment on client issues.