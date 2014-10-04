If we hadn't seen the photos from George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's Italian wedding all week -- we'd have had a hard time believing the news that the ultimate bachelor got hitched. But married he is! Instead of hiding their headline-making nuptials, the gorgeous duo has allowed wedding-day photos to grace the covers of People, Hello! and the newest photo offering, a stunning back and white photo on the cover of this week's Vanity Fair Italy.

In the new image, the smiling newlyweds appear to be on the altar during their lavish ceremony. Amal, who is a British human rights lawyer, donned a dress by Oscar de la Renta, while the Oscar-winning actor suited up for the big event in a Giorgio Armani tux.

The pair married married on Sept. 27 at the Aman Canal Grande luxury hotel in Venice. A-listers Bill Murray, Matt Damon, U2's Bono, Cindy Crawford and her Rande Gerber were among the throng of wedding guests.