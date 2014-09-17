Amore -- from the Alamuddins! Us Weekly has learned who's footing the bill for George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's highly-anticipated wedding in Venice, Italy, and it turns out it's not the two-time Oscar winner.

"Crazy enough," a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, "her family is paying for most of it!"

As previously reported by Us, the bride's parents also had a say in when the wedding would take place. Like Clooney, Ramzi and Baria Alamuddin were anxious to have the nuptials this fall. An insider told Us shortly after the couple's engagement that the Lebanon-born beauty's mom and dad were "old-fashioned when it comes to these things."

Alamuddin's mother, Baria, is an editor at Lebanese newspaper Al Hayat. She's previously interviewed foreign leaders on TV, including Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. Amal's father, Ramzi, is a retired business professor who taught at the Beirut branch campus of American University.

The first source adds that the future spouses are currently putting the final touches on their upcoming Sept. 27 wedding in the Floating City. "It's all very classy," the insider says of the black-tie affair.

Most excited of all? The groom! While accepting an award in Florence on Sept. 7, Clooney declared his love for the London-based barrister before the audience. "I would just like to say to my bride-to-be, Amal, that I love you very much," the Monuments Men actor said. "And I can't wait to be your husband."

