George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis Split
Entertainment Tonight.
ET confirms that George Clooney and longtime girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis have split.
"We are not together anymore," the couple says in a joint statement. "It's very difficult and very personal and we hope everyone can respect our privacy."
