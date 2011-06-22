Entertainment Tonight.

ET confirms that George Clooney and longtime girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis have split.

"We are not together anymore," the couple says in a joint statement. "It's very difficult and very personal and we hope everyone can respect our privacy."

