George Clooney and Stacy Keibler's relationship had been on the rocks for months, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. "It's been slowly falling apart for awhile," one insider explains. "Stacy knew George was not the man to settle down with."

According to another source, the decision to call it quits wasn't an easy one. "Stacy and George have been having ongoing discussions in the last few weeks. It wasn't a one-sided decision. No one got dumped," the source says. "They both discussed it and realized it was better that they split."

PHOTOS: George Clooney's love life

The pair's biggest issue, the insider says, was that "they haven't been in the same country for a long time. They are both working and haven't seen each other. You can'd have a relationship with someone that you don't see." Neither stars have any regrets about the breakup, the insider adds: "They know this is for the best."

PHOTOS: 2013's biggest splits

The Gravity star, 52, and the Supermarket Superstar host, 33, were first linked in July 2011. The pair became inseparable in the following months, making their red carpet debut at the Toronto Film Festival and attending high-profile events like the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

PHOTOS: Couples with huge age differences

After spending the summer of 2012 at Clooney's famed Lake Como compound in Italy, the pair were rumored to have split in September. Clooney's rep denied such reports, telling Us at the time rumors of a breakup were "not true."

VIDEO: Stacy Keibler talks to Us Weekly about George Clooney

Though Keibler joined Clooney during the recent awards season circuit (he co-produced Argo with Ben Affleck and Grant Heslov), sources said the two were drifting apart. "They have little in common," one source told Us in March. "She likes to go out and have fun. She's been feeling the age difference." Another source predicted the split was inevitable: "The end is near. It's a matter of time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: George Clooney and Stacy Keibler Split After Two Years: What Went Wrong