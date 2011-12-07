George Clooney and Stacy Keibler looked very much like a couple in love Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The two were hand-in-hand as they went into Craig's, Hollywood's hippest new restaurant.

George, 50, was super casual in jeans and a leather jacket. His former Dancing with the Stars contestant girlfriend, 33, was stylish in all black and carried a Chanel handbag.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the lovebirds are just back from a romantic getaway to Cabo.

