It was an A-list date night at the Los Angeles premiere of "Our Brand is Crisis" on Oct. 26.

George Clooney, who produced the film, and wife Amal Clooney only had eyes for each other as they posed on the red carpet at the star-studded affair, where they were photographed sharing a sweet smooch.

The British barrister looked pretty in pink in a sleeveless Roland Mouret cocktail dress, which she wore with gold heels, while her hubby looked sharp in basic black.

But they weren't the only comely couple who turned heads at the premiere, which was also attended by Anthony Mackie, Zoe Kazan, Billy Bob Thornton and Perrey Reeves.

Sandra Bullock was spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Bryan Randall as she slipped into the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The Oscar winner and the photographer were first linked during the summer. Bryan accompanied Sandra to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's August nuptials, and he's even reportedly met her son, Louis.

"He's a great guy," a source told People magazine of the former model, who has a daughter from a previous relationship. "[He] respects that her main priority is Louis; he's a parent himself. There is no co-parenting involved."