WENN -- George Clooney is aiming to raise more than $100,000 to aid the victims of war-torn Sudan by auctioning off his limited-edition electric car. The actor and humanitarian has long been involved with raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the troubled African republic, and he is hoping to boost funds for aid in the area with the sale of his rare black metallic 2008 Tesla Roadster.

The eco-friendly Signature 100 vehicle, which features a two-tone leather interior and has just 1,700 miles on the odometer, is set to go on the auction block at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance auction by Gooding & Co. on Aug. 18. The funds will benefit Clooney's Satellite Sentinel Project, set up to monitor the actions of warlords in Sudan in an effort to prevent another civil war between the country and the newly-independent South Sudan.

David Gooding, president of the auction firm, says, "We are overjoyed to present George Clooney's Signature 100 Tesla at Pebble Beach because this is an incredible opportunity to purchase a modern collector car with all the right elements: one-owner, celebrity provenance; historical significance; limited-edition rarity and philanthropic ties."

