George Clooney can't tell you what his wife, Amal, gave him for his 54th birthday this week, but he will tell you what he didn't get.

"Didn't get a blender, didn't get a Porsche," Clooney joked, about false reports of his wife's gift giving ways, "I mean, what the heck!"

But, he did certainly enjoy his birthday.

"We had a little party," he said. "From what I remember of it, it was a good time."

While plugging his newest movie "Tomorrowland," the actor opened up with Extra!, chatting about Amal's style and giving a little insight into the couple's life at home.

"I watch sports, and it kills her because I got her into March Madness a little," he told Extra!'s Mario Lopez. "I'm a huge Kentucky fan, so I'm watching cause I think we're gonna win it, so she knows about the Harrison twins, she got into that, but it was enough, so the next week was the Masters, and I'm watching that and she goes, 'So every weekend we're gonna be watching a sporting event?' I'm like, actually that's how it works."

George, of course, isn't always staring at the TV -- sometimes he stares at his wife!

"From the day I met her, she has the incredibly eclectic, sort of wild style," he added. "She just has her own style, she doesn't have a stylist or anything, she just picks clothes. She shows up, and I'm like, that's unbelievable, she'll tell me she's gonna wear some dress, then I see it and I'm like, wow, that's stunning."