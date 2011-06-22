Attention, ladies: George Clooney is back on the market.

After two years together, he and Italian actress/model Elisabetta Canalis have called it quits. "We are not together anymore," the duo tells Us Weekly in a joint statement. "It's very difficult and very personal and we hope everyone can respect our privacy."

All seemed well for the jet-setting pair -- who spent tons of time together, often with their families, at Clooney's Lake Como estate in Italy -- recently.

"I am very happy at the moment - thanks to my man and my fairytale is continuing," Canalis, 32, told Italian magazine Chi in its June issue. "We are a couple that never gets bored."

But the notoriously private Clooney, 49, revealed in January that he wouldn't wed again -- not Canalis or anyone, for that matter.

"I was married," he quipped on Piers Morgan Tonight. "I gave it a shot." (Clooney and actress Talia Balsam were wed from 1989 to 1993.)

Yet Canalis seemed less averse to walking down the aisle. "I am a firm believer in marriage," she told Chi. "In the future I will be married, but for the time being I am happy as I am," she says. "I don't need anything to confirm how happy I am."

"[George] reassures me all the time," Canalis said in a late 2010 chat with Italian Vanity Fair. "I feel more embraced than ever before. The idea of being so loved is overwhelming...George has given color back to my life."

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Stars who've dated models

PHOTOS: George and Elisabetta's most romantic moments

PHOTOS: All of George Clooney's women