George Clooney was recognized for his charity work at a star-studded gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Celebrities including Sidney Poitier, Julianne Hough, Jennie Garth, Carmen Electra and Nicollette Sheridan all turned out to see the "Ocean's Eleven" star as he was honored for his humanitarianism at the Carousel of Hope ball in Beverly Hills.

The black-tie fundraiser, which was compered by comedian Jay Leno, pulls in money for the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes in Colorado.

Singer Neil Diamond later took to the stage to perform, while guests also bid on luxury items including a Bora Bora wedding and tickets to designer fashion shows.