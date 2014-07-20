By Wonderwall Editors

George Clooney is a smart man.

In a new interview, he's offering a simple explanation for what he was thinking when he broke his vow of eternal bachelorhood and proposed to British lawyer Amal Alamuddin in April.

"I'm marrying up," Clooney quipped to Variety.

The Oscar winner, 53, made the comment about his future wife, 36, when he spoke to the Hollywood trade publication on July 18 about his battle with the U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper over a false story it published on July 7 that claimed Alamuddin's mother objected to their marriage, in part because Clooney did not share her family's faith.

"The irresponsibility, in this day and age, to exploit religious differences where none exist, is at the very least negligent and more appropriately dangerous," Clooney wrote in an op-ed piece in USA Today days later.

The Daily Mail eventually admitted its story was false, deleted the article from its website archives, and issued an apology. "It's just fun to slap those bad guys every once in a while, knock 'em around," the actor told Variety of his victory.

Clooney and London-based Alamuddin, who specializes in human rights and international law, are reportedly planning a September wedding to coincide with the one-year anniversary of their first date.