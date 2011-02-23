George Clooney's made waves as an actor and as an activist, speaking out against the atrocities in the Sudan.

But just because he's become an outspoken advocate for the people of Africa, don't expect him to pursue politics anytime soon.

"I didn't live my life in the right way for politics, you know," Clooney, 49, told Newsweek. "I f---ed too many chicks and did too many drugs, and that's the truth." And, he says, if he did run for office, he'd admit everything up front. He'd "start from the beginning by saying, 'I did it all. I drank the bong water. Now let's talk about issues.' That's gonna be my campaign slogan: 'I drank the bong water'?"

Clooney's work with the Enough Project, which works to end genocide, has led him to spend a lot of time in Africa, specifically Sudan, where a civil war has torn the country apart.

Clooney expressed admiration for the relief workers who risk their lives in Sudan. "These guys have a day job that pays them nothing and is dangerous," he said. "My day job pays very well and the worst thing that happens is you get some bad food from craft service."

