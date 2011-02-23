George Clooney is making a name for himself as a political activist, but don't expect his name on the ballot just yet.

"I [expletive] too many chicks and did too many drugs, and that's the truth," the actor told Newsweek magazine when asked if he would ever consider running for a political office.

He did, however, offer up a campaign strategy saying that it would be good to "start from the beginning by saying, 'I did it all. I drank the bong water. Now let's talk about issues.' That's gonna be my campaign slogan: 'I drank the bong water.'"

Clooney is working to get America's attention about the struggles in Darfur, even joking with Newsweek that it may take making "The Real Housewives of Sudan."

