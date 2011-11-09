George Clooney is on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone, where he gets surprisingly candid about everything from his unexpected juvenile humor to losing his virginity and current girlfriend Stacy Keibler.

On his penchant for crude humor, he comments that aside from the word Johnson "always" being able to make him laugh, he's also pretty fond of the fart jokes.

"We think it's one of the funniest things in the history of mankind," he says about his and his friends' potty humor. "Even the idea of a fart makes me laugh. Saying the word 'fart' makes me laugh. I have iFart on my phone. I have remote whoopee cushions. Farts. To me, there's nothing funnier."

But on the more serious topic of losing his virginity, he reveals that he lost it at the age of 16. "[I was] young, very young, too young," he says.

As for his new love former pro wrestler Stacy Keibler's very public tweets that she's "smiling all day long"?

"She can do whatever she wants," he says diplomatically. "I rarely tell anybody what they should be doing with their life."

But perhaps nothing illustrates Clooney's amusingly indifferent attitude more than his response to the mixed reviews for "The Ides of March," the political film he directed and starred in.

"It's not designed for everybody to see, but I don't give a s***," he says. "I don't need to be more famous and we shot it for $12 million, so anything we do is nice."

You can read the full, eyebrow-raising interview in the latest Rolling Stone, when it hits newsstands Nov. 11.

