Entertainment Tonight.George Clooney released a statement giving his thoughts on Prop 8 -- a ballot proposition that prohibits same-sex couples to marry in the state of California.

"This just should invigorate people to get it back on the ballot in 2010 and 2012 and every two years until all people are allowed a basic civil right," the actor said.

On Tuesday, California's Supreme Court ruled to acknowledge same-sex marriages officiated in the state prior to Prop 8, but also ruled to uphold the proposition ballot that says "only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California."

Thousands of people protested throughout California on Tuesday after this decision came down.