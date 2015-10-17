Kanye West and Lindsay Lohan may want to run for president in 2020 -- but George Clooney is one star who won't be in the running.

During a press conference for the his film "Our Brand Is Crisis," Clooney said that despite years of media speculation, he has no desire, intent or aspiration to run for political office.

"I've been asked that for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no," the 54-year-old said. "Who would ever want to live like that? I'm friends with a lot of those guys and I just think it's hell."

The Oscar winner, who is producing but not starring in the upcoming film featuring Sandra Bullock, said that he has the utmost respect for political leaders but he could not handle the pressure of the position.

"I commend people who go into public service because it's such a horrible way to get elected, it's such a horrible time while you're in office," said the actor. "It's more polarized now probably, arguably, since the Civil War in many ways and I think people will argue over things they believed in six or eight years ago because it's not their guy saying it."