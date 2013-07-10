Looking for a new love? George Clooney was his usual dapper, suave self heading to lunch with friends near his vacation compound in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday, July 10. In his very pictures since his breakup with Stacy Keibler, the Oscar winner, 52, looked relaxed and content, flashing his trademark grin as he chatted with pals.

If the Gravity star didn't look exactly despondent about his parting with Keibler, 33, that's because things had been dissolving for awhile for the couple of two years.

Indeed, as one source put it not-so-delicately to Us Weekly: "They hadn't had sex in months. He's been in Europe [filming Monuments Men], and she's in L.A., and they haven't seen each other in a long time. Some girls would be okay with that and just be happy dating George, but not her."

Adds another insider: "No one got dumped. They both discussed it and realized it was better that they split."

Friends close to the couple predicted the pair's demise to Us back in March. "The end is near," one friend predicted of the pair, who went public with their romance at the Toronto Film Festival back in fall 2011.

