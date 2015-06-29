George Clooney is partying like it's 1899!

The actor, along with his BFF Rande Gerber and a few friends, took a step back in time during their boys-only multi-week motorcycle road trip, donning cowboy hats and brandishing faux firearms for an old-time Western photo.

The group saw their travels take them through Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. The trip apparently originated at the longtime friend's tequila distillery, Casamigos Tequila, in Jalisco, Mexico. It was there that the group kicked off their journey by honing their inner "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

The image shows the "Tomorrowland" star stoic, donning a bandanna and button-down shirt. Mindful of the marketing aspect of the image, George and his pals slyly tout their tequila, as the company logo appears overhead and a bottle sits at their feet. George and Rande, Cindy Crawford's husband, founded the company in 2013.

Rande had documented much of the road trip via social media, showing the group at the Grand Canyon and other serene locales.

Media reports claim the group stopped in local hole-in-wall bars and restaurants, but they also didn't shy away from the higher-profile restaurants, as is the case in Las Vegas, where they dined at the trendy Hearthstone restaurant off of the Las Vegas Strip. According to Rande's social media, the group even stayed at a Best Western along the way. In captioning a photo implying that the group bedded down at the unglamorous chain hotel, Rande wrote, "When you don't plan where your going or where you will end up after a beautiful day riding with your #houseoffriends, where you stay doesn't matter as long as there is a bar with @casamigos and a parting gift for tomorrow's ride. Perfect!"