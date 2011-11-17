Entertainment Tonight.

Although he might have been overlooked for People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2011, George Clooney will soon have another award to fill the mantelpiece as The Palm Springs International Film Festival is awarding him with its prestigious Chairman's Award.

Mary Hart, ET's former host of nearly 30 years, will host the awards gala which is honoring George for his work on The Descendants and The Ides of March. The Oscar winner starred in both and directed, produced and co-wrote the latter.

The PSIFF welcomes 130,000 attendees each year as one of the largest film festivals in North America. The festival has previously celebrated some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Ron Howard, Brad Pitt and Kate Winslet.

The 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Saturday, January 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Cener.

