George Clooney's Ex Elisabetta Canalis Makes Out With Steve-O
Is this some sort of Jackass stunt?
Elisabetta Canalis has a new man in her life to replace ex-boyfriend George Clooney: Steve-O, the comedian and Jackass star whose many famous, outrageous stunts include pouring a can a beer into his rectum and attaching a leech to his eye.
PHOTOS: Odd couples in Hollywood
On Monday, the Italian model-actress and Dancing with the Stars alum, 33, stepped out for a bite with Steve-O (real name: Stephen Glover), 37. Strolling and running errands after the meal, the twosome paused for numerous kisses and extended makeout sessions.
It's not the rebound fans might have predicted for Canalis, who followed up her two-year romance with Clooney, 50, with a fall 2011 fling with True Blood hunk Mehcad Brooks.
After splitting with Canalis in July, Clooney famously embarked on a new romance with WWE star Stacy Keibler; he and the 33-year-old are still going strong this awards season.
PHOTOS: Whoa! See Mehcad Brooks shirtless
Tell Us: Do Canalis and Steve-O make a cute couple?
