They'd make beautiful babies together, but George Clooney and his girlfriend, Elisabetta Canalis, aren't going to have children.

In an interview with the Italian edition of Cosmopolitan magazine, Canalis, 32, said, "[Getting pregnant has] never been an objective for me." The Italian model and actress is instead content with her pets. "My maternal desires are fully satisfied with my dogs," she said.

Clooney, 49, has made his desire to live child-free known before. "I don't have any interest in [having kids]," he told Vogue in 2000. "I just don't think that it's something you can do casually." Friends have been quick to disagree. In 1996, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman notoriously bet Clooney $10,000 each that he'd be a father by the time he was 40. That was almost ten years ago.

For now, he and Canalis are content enjoying each other's company. "We love the coast, the Pacific Highway, with its rocks, the surfers and the ocean," she said. And she loves hanging on Clooney's arm. "I love it to bits," she said. "I am happy to participate at events as the 'girlfriend of.'"

And it's a good thing she enjoys the title "girlfriend" -- Clooney appeared on "Piers Morgan Tonight" in January and said that though he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993, he has no plans to wed again. "I hate to blow your whole news story, but I was married, so I gave it a shot," he said.

