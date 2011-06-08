The future Mrs. George Clooney?

In a new interview with the Italian magazine Chi, Elisabetta Canalis opens up about her relationship with the actor.

"I am very happy at the moment - thanks to my man and my fairytale is continuing," she says. "We are a couple that never gets bored."

The 32-year-old native Italian, who has dated Clooney for two years, is well aware that others speculate if the two will ever say "I do."

"Whenever I see my picture in a magazine I know what is being written. They all say that I spend my time organizing parties and that my boyfriend does not want to marry me and be with me anymore" she says. "My boyfriend has not given an interview on his private life since 1999 - everything that you read is just a rehash of stuff that has been written in the past."

So does that mean Canalis hasn't given up hope on marrying her famous bachelor beau?

"I am a firm believer in marriage, in the future I will be married, but for the time being I am happy as I am," she says. "I don't need anything to confirm how happy I am."

As for children, her "maternal instinct has not kicked in yet." However, she adds: "My mother says when it does, it will be like a lightening bolt."

Canalis, who's famous for her toned physique, isn't a fan of the unrealistic expectations magazines set for women. "I don't always have the stomach muscles I have and I get cellulite as well like everyone else," she admits. "I stay fit and I exercise, I go horse riding and I have discovered Asian food with rice and soya which keeps you in shape."

"Sometimes when I flick through a magazine and see these thin models I'm left wondering what effect they can have on an insecure person," she says. "But I say to girls: forget what you see in the magazines, that is a world which has nothing to do with reality, think of it as a cartoon. To prove it all you have to do is go out and see that men like healthy, fleshy real women."

