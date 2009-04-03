George Harrison to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Beatles' George Harrison is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
EMI Music spokeswoman Jennifer Ballantyne says Harrison's star will be unveiled April 14 in front of Hollywood's Capitol Records building.
Harrison already shares a star with all four of the Beatles.
However, only he and former bandmate John Lennon will have their own stars. Lennon was shot to death by a deranged fan in 1980. Harrison died of cancer in 2001. The surviving Beatles are Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Harrison's star will be the 2,382nd on the Walk of Fame.
