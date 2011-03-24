But how was her box step?

Kirstie Alley's rousing cha cha won raves from the judges on Monday's premiere of "Dancing With The Stars," but George Lopez seemed to take issue with the "Cheers" star's body.

"She did a nice job, her little hooves tapping away," he said on Tuesday's Lopez Tonight. "Before the show, she went to the market, and then she had roast beef and this is her going all the way home."

He continued poking fun at Alley, 60, while cutting from "DWTS" footage to Geico's "Little Piggy" commercial, where a piglet screams "wee" while riding in the back of a mini-van.

Alley has famously struggled with her weight. As the spokesperson for Jenny Craig, she slimmed down dramatically only to regain the pounds a few years later. She's hoping to shape up again while on "Dancing."

"I've lost 60 pounds, and I have 30 or 40 more to go," she told UsMagazine.com. "And I think with this strenuous, rigorous dance schedule, I think it's going to work."

