Their love is written in the stars! "Star Wars" creator George Lucas married businesswoman Mellody Hobson on Saturday, Us Weekly can confirm. Lucas, 69, and Hobson, 44, announced their engagement in January 2013.

Several of the newlyweds' celebrity friends shared the happy news via Twitter. "Let's give a galactic shout out to Master George Lucas and his bride Mellody on this, their wedding day," tweeted Samuel L. Jackson, who played Mace Windu in three of Lucas' "Star Wars" films.

Ron Howard, who starred in 1973's "American Graffiti" (directed and co-written by Lucas), echoed, "George Lucas and Mellody Hobson's wedding was joy to behold. Bill Moyer's service was beautiful, nothing short of profound. Congrats Mr. and Mrs. Lucas."

Lucas and Hobson met at a business conference in 2006. Hobson, a Princeton University graduate who is also the head of a Chicago-based investment management firm, joked about their unlikely pairing during a January 2012 appearance on OWN's "Oprah's Next Chapter." "How else would a financial person and a movie person ever be at the same place at the same time?" she said with a laugh.

This is the first marriage for Hobson and the second for Lucas, who was previously wed to film editor Marcia Griffin from 1969 to 1983. The exes adopted a daughter, Amanda, and Lucas adopted two more children, Katie and Jett, after their split.

In addition to serving as chairman of the board of DreamWorks Animation, Hobson is also a money and personal finance contributor to ABC News. Lucas -- who also created the "Indiana Jones" franchise -- sold his television and film production company, Lucasfilm Ltd., to the Walt Disney Company for $4.05 billion in October 2012. The acquisition came four months after the filmmaker announced his retirement.

