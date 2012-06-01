SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Filmmaker George Lucas has named veteran producer Kathleen Kennedy as his co-chair and successor at the iconic film studio he founded.

Lucasfilm Ltd. said Friday that Kennedy and Lucas will serve as board co-chairs as the "Star Wars" creator moves forward with his retirement plans.

Officials say Lucas will continue as CEO and work with Kennedy as she transitions into her new role at the San Francisco-based company.

Lucas says he chose Kennedy as his successor because he was looking for "someone with great creative passion and proven leadership abilities, but also someone who loves movies."

Officials say Kennedy will step down from her role at The Kennedy/Marshall Co., where she has worked with Steven Spielberg to produce many blockbuster films, including the "Indiana Jones" and "Jurassic Park" movies.